TD Securities Trims Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Target Price to C$39.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CWB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$36.68.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$30.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$33.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.17. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$29.68 and a twelve month high of C$41.56.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Niall Boles sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.60, for a total transaction of C$44,975.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,107.08.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.