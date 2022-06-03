Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.70-$14.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.87 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.90 billion.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $290.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.28. Teleflex has a one year low of $256.77 and a one year high of $428.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $309.48 and its 200 day moving average is $319.62.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFX. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Teleflex from $340.00 to $317.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teleflex from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $384.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter worth about $455,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter worth about $419,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 918 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

