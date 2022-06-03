TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

Several research firms have commented on TU. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 61.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 128,989 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 7.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 19.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,565 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,624,000 after acquiring an additional 128,470 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 10.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TU traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.05. 941,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,508. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. TELUS has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 104.04%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

