Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.55.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $204,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $187,495.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,252.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,957 shares of company stock worth $577,550. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 20,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TDC traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.32. 496,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,807. Teradata has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.87.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.86 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

