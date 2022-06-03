Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.69.

A number of research firms have commented on TEX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Terex in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Terex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Terex from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Terex alerts:

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $67,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,529.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Terex by 222.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 46,730 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Terex by 56.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,042,000 after buying an additional 188,984 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Terex by 473.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 14,780 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 59.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 30,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Terex by 21.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TEX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.41. The company had a trading volume of 631,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,633. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.82. Terex has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $53.82.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.13 million. Terex had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terex will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.85%.

About Terex (Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.