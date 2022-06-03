Tether (USDT) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Tether coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003381 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Tether has a total market cap of $72.48 billion and $43.12 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 67.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.95 or 0.00872721 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.63 or 0.00414905 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00031302 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008668 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 79,713,622,660 coins and its circulating supply is 72,543,449,553 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

