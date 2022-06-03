The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Declares $0.21 Monthly Dividend

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.9% annually over the last three years.

Get The Cushing Renaissance Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SZC opened at $44.41 on Friday. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 1 year low of $37.47 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 8.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 23.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the first quarter valued at about $585,000.

About The Cushing Renaissance Fund (Get Rating)

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.