The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Price Target to $38.00

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CMC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.61. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.14. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $46.68.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

In other Commercial Metals news, Director John R. Mcpherson purchased 5,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.55 per share, with a total value of $202,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 20,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $908,897.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,106 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,797,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,010,000 after acquiring an additional 83,967 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,481,000 after acquiring an additional 142,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,997 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,507,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,362,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,528,000 after buying an additional 78,852 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Commercial Metals (Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.