The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Director Sells $8,478,238.72 in Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 437,248 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $8,478,238.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,731,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,972,956.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 76,517 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $1,479,838.78.

On Monday, May 23rd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 13,818 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $265,029.24.

On Thursday, May 19th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $2,372,831.88.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,732,581.32.

Shares of GS opened at $324.25 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.90 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $319.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.30. The firm has a market cap of $111.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $18.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

