The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KBCSY. Barclays downgraded shares of KBC Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.30 to $63.80 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded KBC Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a €78.00 ($83.87) price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KBC Group from €79.00 ($84.95) to €75.00 ($80.65) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on KBC Group from €71.00 ($76.34) to €69.00 ($74.19) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of KBC Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €78.00 ($83.87) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBC Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.32.

OTCMKTS KBCSY opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. KBC Group has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $49.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $2.7804 per share. This is an increase from KBC Group’s previous dividend of $2.01. This represents a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

