The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€9.20” Price Target for Orange (EPA:ORA)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.20 ($9.89) price target on Orange (EPA:ORA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ORA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($12.37) target price on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($12.90) price target on shares of Orange in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.68) price target on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($16.67) price target on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get Orange alerts:

ORA opened at €11.55 ($12.42) on Tuesday. Orange has a fifty-two week low of €13.31 ($14.31) and a fifty-two week high of €15.80 ($16.99). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €11.31 and its 200 day moving average is €10.50.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.