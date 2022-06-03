The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.33-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.00 million-$73.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.50 million.

HCKT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.70. 199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,825. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.16. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $653.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $75.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hackett Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on The Hackett Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hackett Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after purchasing an additional 26,506 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 480,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 32,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Hackett Group (Get Rating)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.