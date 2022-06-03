The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.90.

IPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Argus raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $596,301.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller acquired 6,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.26 per share, for a total transaction of $224,970.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,187.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,432,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,679. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.31%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

