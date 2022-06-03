The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Holdings Raised by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 613,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,797 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $123,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.67.

NYSE PNC opened at $175.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.08. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.35 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The company has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

