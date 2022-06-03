The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CFO Sells $570,089.34 in Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $570,089.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $55.32 and a 1 year high of $89.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.75.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.46. Timken had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.41%.

TKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Timken in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Timken presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth $40,970,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 54.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after buying an additional 562,930 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 23.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,962,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,841,000 after buying an additional 557,534 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the first quarter worth $32,050,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 101.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 948,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after buying an additional 478,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

