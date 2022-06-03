The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wendy’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Wendy’s reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wendy’s will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wendy’s.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 34.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

WEN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Wendy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.08.

Shares of WEN stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,026,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,418. Wendy’s has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 41.4% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 565,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 165,372 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 25.9% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 578,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 119,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 78.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 46,936 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1,571.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 65,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

