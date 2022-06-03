ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) to report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ThermoGenesis’ earnings. ThermoGenesis reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 105.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ThermoGenesis will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.21 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ThermoGenesis.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. ThermoGenesis had a negative return on equity of 232.46% and a negative net margin of 104.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ThermoGenesis stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:THMO Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.35% of ThermoGenesis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THMO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.43. 199,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,855. ThermoGenesis has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $3.16. The company has a market cap of $5.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

