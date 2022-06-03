ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) to report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ThermoGenesis’ earnings. ThermoGenesis reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 105.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that ThermoGenesis will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.21 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ThermoGenesis.
ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. ThermoGenesis had a negative return on equity of 232.46% and a negative net margin of 104.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS.
Shares of THMO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.43. 199,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,855. ThermoGenesis has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $3.16. The company has a market cap of $5.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80.
ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.
