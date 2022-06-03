Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 106,100 Shares of Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 106,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $2,795,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,026,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,796,983.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Thryv alerts:

On Thursday, June 2nd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 101,870 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $2,608,890.70.

On Monday, May 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 100,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $2,460,000.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 91,419 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $2,207,768.85.

On Monday, May 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 136,269 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $3,401,274.24.

On Thursday, May 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 88,619 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $2,404,233.47.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500,000.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 101,703 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,854,803.21.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 55,450 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $1,628,566.50.

On Monday, March 21st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 162,900 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $4,984,740.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 191,558 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $5,930,635.68.

Shares of Thryv stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $42.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $308.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.85 million. Thryv had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thryv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 184.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Thryv by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thryv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.