TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-$0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TJX Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.13-$3.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. TheStreet lowered TJX Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.60.

NYSE TJX traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.34. The stock had a trading volume of 174,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,248,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. TJX Companies has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.58.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 42.5% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

