Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$125.70.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TIH. TD Securities increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of TIH traded down C$2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$111.01. The stock had a trading volume of 77,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,629. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of C$100.63 and a 52 week high of C$124.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.17, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$114.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$112.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.81.

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$860.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$805.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toromont Industries will post 5.024474 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In other news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.50, for a total transaction of C$95,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,350 shares in the company, valued at C$2,312,325. Also, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$114.50, for a total value of C$1,145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,076,085.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,600.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

