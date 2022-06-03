TPXimpact (LON:TPX) Trading 7.9% Higher

TPXimpact Holdings PLC (LON:TPX – Get Rating) traded up 7.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 178 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 170 ($2.15). 21,268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 54,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157.50 ($1.99).

The company has a market capitalization of £152.08 million and a PE ratio of -425.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 186.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 211.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TPXimpact Company Profile (LON:TPX)

TPXimpact Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native technology services in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Switzerland, the United States of America, Norway, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting and Innovation, Software Development, and Automation.

