TPXimpact (LON:TPX) Trading 7.9% Higher

TPXimpact Holdings PLC (LON:TPX – Get Rating) traded up 7.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 178 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 170 ($2.15). 21,268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 54,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157.50 ($1.99).
The company has a market capitalization of £152.08 million and a PE ratio of -425.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 186.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 211.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.
TPXimpact Company Profile (LON:TPX)
