Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Short Interest Up 23.1% in May

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 783,900 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the April 30th total of 636,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Trainline stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32. Trainline has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $4.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TNLIF. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 270 ($3.42) to GBX 310 ($3.92) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 268 ($3.39) to GBX 319 ($4.04) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Trainline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.25.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

