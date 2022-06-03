Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

TRNS has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Transcat from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Transcat from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.50.

TRNS opened at $65.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Transcat has a 1-year low of $53.50 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The company has a market capitalization of $492.19 million, a PE ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.05.

In other Transcat news, Director Carl E. Sassano sold 20,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,847,298.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,210 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $386,634.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 11,521 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transcat in the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

