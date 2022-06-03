Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Shares Up 0.6%

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.63 and last traded at $10.63. 451 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75.
Transurban Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRAUF)
