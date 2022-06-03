Treat DAO (TREAT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.58 Million

Treat DAO (TREAT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for about $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Treat DAO has traded flat against the US dollar. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

