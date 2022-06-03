Trevor J. Moody Purchases 39,478 Shares of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Stock

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) Director Trevor J. Moody purchased 39,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $17,370.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 423,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,320.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ECOR opened at $0.60 on Friday. electroCore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.58.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). electroCore had a negative net margin of 283.37% and a negative return on equity of 56.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of electroCore by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,110,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 562,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of electroCore by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 92,996 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of electroCore by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 489,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 27,649 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of electroCore by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 34,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

