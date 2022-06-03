Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-$0.64 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TCN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tricon Residential from $15.75 to $13.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.88.

TCN stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $138.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth approximately $518,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Tricon Residential by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 189,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 53,492 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth $2,493,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

