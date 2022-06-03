Troilus Gold (CVE:TLG) Trading Up 18.6%

Troilus Gold Corp. (CVE:TLG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 18.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.83. Approximately 852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 23,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Get Troilus Gold alerts:

In other Troilus Gold news, Director Christopher Justin Reid purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.61 per share, with a total value of C$48,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,495,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,132,006.12.

Troilus Gold Corp., a development-stage mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Troilus project covering an area of 4,718.6 ha located to the northwest of the Val-d'Or district in Quebec.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Troilus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troilus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.