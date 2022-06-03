TrueDeck Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (TDP)

TrueDeck (TDP) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One TrueDeck coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 48.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueDeck has a market cap of $22,707.28 and $7,871.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,624.80 or 1.00006942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001980 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001688 BTC.

TrueDeck Coin Profile

TDP is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.