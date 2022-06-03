Truist Financial Trims EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Target Price to $175.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $205.90.

EGP stock opened at $166.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.84. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $151.22 and a one year high of $229.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 45.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 22.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth about $1,441,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 68.2% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 50,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,327,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 17.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

