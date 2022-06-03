Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $108.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) to announce $108.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $117.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.56 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation posted sales of $91.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year sales of $520.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $431.53 million to $588.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $549.88 million, with estimates ranging from $480.56 million to $593.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The shipping company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.03 million for the quarter. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 27.72%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TNP. StockNews.com cut Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of NYSE TNP traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 150,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,111. The company has a market cap of $201.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of -0.17. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average is $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 313.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 562,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 426,312 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 32.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 160,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 39,879 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter worth $664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

