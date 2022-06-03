Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.25 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TUWOY. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.08) to GBX 87 ($1.10) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 74 ($0.94) to GBX 78 ($0.99) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tullow Oil currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.08.

Tullow Oil stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.31.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

