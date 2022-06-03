Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Short Interest Update

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi from 26.00 to 32.20 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

OTCMKTS TKHVY opened at $29.18 on Friday. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $30.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.76.

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; and repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector, as well as provides catering and aviation ground handling services.

