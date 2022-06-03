Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $143.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.56.

NASDAQ:TPTX traded up $40.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.58. 2,386,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.84. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $83.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.96.

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. The company’s revenue was down 98.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -6.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $606,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 58,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 113.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 26,787 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

