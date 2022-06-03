Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $270.16.
TWLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.
Shares of NYSE TWLO traded down $7.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,005,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,601. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. Twilio has a 1-year low of $87.67 and a 1-year high of $412.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.08.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 81.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Greycroft LP acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.
Twilio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
