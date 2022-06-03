Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 12.3% in the third quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 68,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,957,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 51,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 19,166 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,628,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWLO stock opened at $109.21 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.67 and a 52-week high of $412.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.16.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total transaction of $269,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,535 shares of company stock worth $1,510,014. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

