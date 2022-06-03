Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $512.69.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded down $4.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $356.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,008. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $327.97 and a 12 month high of $557.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $387.15 and a 200 day moving average of $445.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 93.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $456.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $5,532,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

