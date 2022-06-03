Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tyra Biosciences Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc. is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tyra Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of Tyra Biosciences stock opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. Tyra Biosciences has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $31.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.35.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 619.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 546.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

