UEX (TSE:UEX) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.35

UEX Co. (TSE:UEX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.35 and traded as low as C$0.26. UEX shares last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 513,261 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$155.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get UEX alerts:

UEX (TSE:UEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UEX Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds uranium, cobalt, and nickel exploration projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company's flagship property is the West Bear project measuring approximately 7,983 hectares comprising 24 contiguous areas located in the Wollaston Lake area of northern Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.