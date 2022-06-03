UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Director Sells $4,447,800.00 in Stock

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $4,447,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,203,532.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:UGI opened at $44.28 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 16.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tobam grew its position in shares of UGI by 989.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UGI shares. Barclays cut their price target on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Bank of America lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

