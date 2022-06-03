Ultra (UOS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.16 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $110.09 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,698.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.82 or 0.00615601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00184691 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00030823 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000883 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009118 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,472,124 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

