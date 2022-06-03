UniCrypt Hits Market Capitalization of $9.20 Million (UNCX)

UniCrypt (UNCX) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. UniCrypt has a total market capitalization of $9.20 million and approximately $30,278.00 worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UniCrypt has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UniCrypt coin can currently be purchased for about $290.44 or 0.00982185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uncharted (UNC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Utility NFT Coin (UNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kabberry Coin (KKC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbic (QBIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000042 BTC.

UniCrypt (UNCX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 31,683 coins. UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . UniCrypt’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_89425 . UniCrypt’s official website is unicrypt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

