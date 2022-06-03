Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 4,100 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,100 ($51.87) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($41.75) target price on Unilever in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($58.20) target price on Unilever in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($58.20) to GBX 4,000 ($50.61) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($43.02) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,902.31 ($49.37).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,705 ($46.88) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,556.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,709.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. The firm has a market cap of £94.78 billion and a PE ratio of 18.79. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($41.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,388 ($55.52).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 35.90 ($0.45) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.87%.

About Unilever (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.