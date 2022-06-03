United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

UAMY opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.81 and a quick ratio of 13.22. United States Antimony has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

