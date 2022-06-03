Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vacasa’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.25). Vacasa reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 850%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vacasa will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vacasa.

Get Vacasa alerts:

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.56 million.

VCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vacasa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSA traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.26. The company had a trading volume of 885,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,661. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.47. Vacasa has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vacasa by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vacasa (VCSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.