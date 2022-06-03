Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Hits New 1-Year High at $136.27

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $136.27 and last traded at $133.59, with a volume of 46411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.62.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.64.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.77.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.73) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $291,233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $196,728,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,869,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Valero Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $776,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,547 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.