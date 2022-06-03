Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.22% of Valmont Industries worth $11,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 219,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,892,000 after acquiring an additional 37,109 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Valmont Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,175 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

NYSE VMI opened at $259.29 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.30 and a fifty-two week high of $277.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.32 and a 200-day moving average of $239.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.77. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $980.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 23.31%.

In other news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total value of $199,937.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total value of $576,676.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,800.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,809 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,385 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VMI shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

About Valmont Industries (Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.