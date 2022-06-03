Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Director Richard W. Dugan Sells 6,500 Shares

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Dugan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $64,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,611.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $560.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.16. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $60.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 6.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

