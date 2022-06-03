Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VAB) Trading Down 0.7%

Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VAB – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$22.72 and last traded at C$22.72. Approximately 42,979 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 76,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.87.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$23.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.43.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.