Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,748 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 178,007 shares.The stock last traded at $256.77 and had previously closed at $261.95.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ESG Planning purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,066,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 73.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,821,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

